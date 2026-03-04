Tecno has launched a selection of new products at MWC 2026. Among them is the Camon 50 lineup, with the Camon 50 Ultra serving as the star of the show. The fanciest member of the series joins the previously unveiled vanilla and Pro models, boasting durability and a powerful AI-driven camera system as its highlights.

The Camon 50 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. This curved panel features a 144Hz refresh rate. Other than that, it supports HDR10 and is protected with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Speaking of protection, the rear panel gets Gorilla Glass 7i. Additionally, the device comes with IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, a 6,500mAh battery keeps the device powered. This battery comes with support for 45W wired charging, as well as bypass charging. On the software side, the handset runs on Android 16 via HiOS 16 right out of the box. For connectivity, it supports 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Like the Pro model, the Ultra variant sports a triple camera setup on the rear. The 50MP primary shooter is a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. This is accompanied by a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the front features a 50MP snapper with autofocus. The hardware is supported by AI-powered functions like Super-Zoom FlashSnap and AI Auto Zoom.

On the subject of AI, the Camon 50 Ultra and its siblings offer a suite of photo editing tools, including an AI image-to-video generator. Beyond that, the series comes with AI Writing 2.0 and AI Health Assistant. At the helm of these features is the brand’s Ella assistant, which can also act as a problem-solving tutor.

In addition to this, the phones feature Tecno’s OneLeap platform, which allows for multi-device connection with the brand’s laptops and Megapads. Also debuting with the series is TGuard, a security ecosystem that includes an off-the-grid search function. Other features of the Camon 50 Ultra include dual stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and an FM Radio.

For now, the brand has not disclosed pricing and availability details. That said, the device is in the SIRIM database already, so a local launch is in the cards.

(Source: Tecno press release)