Tune Talk has just announced that it has launched the country’s first cloud-native core network on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The move is part of the company’s effort to modernise its network infrastructure and prepare for future 5G services.

If you may recall, AWS first launched in the country back in 2024, with the goal of building data centres under the AWS Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Region. The initiative aimed to deliver lower-latency cloud services, support data residency requirements, and expand the country’s digital infrastructure. In the same year, the telco migrated its operational system from on-premises infrastructure to AWS.

The AWS Bet

Tune Talks says the migration is the first step in a larger, multi-phase upgrade based on AWS’s cloud architecture. It is intended to make the network more reliable and allow for what the company calls ‘rapid scalability’.

As per the official press release, the core network is the intelligence layer responsible for verifying a subscriber’s identity, data sessions, billing and charging, and routing traffic. Tune Talk is upgrading its network by deploying a full 5G-enabled cloud-native core network with technology from Nokia. The deployment also includes new Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS) provided by Mavenir, with the infrastructure hosted on Amazon Web Services.

The document further states that “these systems will form the backbone of Tune Talk’s next-generation telecommunications infrastructure”, deliver an improved and more resilient performance, and provide scalable connectivity for regular consumers and businesses.

Moving forward, the telco’s deployment runs entirely on the AWS Malaysia infrastructure and supports core services such as voice, data, and roaming. According to Tune Talk, the cloud-based architecture allows the company to roll out new services and features, including plan updates and value-added services, within days instead of months, while maintaining existing security and performance standards for its mobile network.

Gurtaj Singh Padda, CEO of Tune Talk, said the company made a deliberate bet in 2024 on the “future of telecommunications”, a bet he said is now paying off. He added that Tune Talk is no longer just a mobile operator but a “software-defined, AI-ready telecommunications provider” that can keep up with its customers’ needs.

First In ASEAN To Run Telco Network Traffic On AWS Outposts

The telco says that it is the first telecommunications provider in ASEAN to deploy a telecommunications user plane on infrastructure from Amazon Web Services using AWS Outposts. The setup allows user plane workloads to run locally for lower-latency data processing while remaining connected to control plane systems hosted in the AWS cloud region.

Tune Talk further claims that “AWS Outposts are designed to provide maximum performance and ultra-low latency for real-time network traffic processing.” The company adds that “this network structure maintains seamless connections to AWS infrastructure for control plane functions, allowing Tune Talk to deliver responsive mobile service for subscribers while still maintaining the flexibility to rapidly build new services and features that improve customer experiences.”

AI-Enable Autonomous Network

Before closing, Tune Talk shared that this move brings the company a step closer to its goal of becoming an AI-enabled telecommunications provider, with the long-term aim of achieving autonomous workflows. The company added that integrating AI throughout its network is helping it shift from traditional operations to more intelligent, data-driven service delivery. Unfortunately, the press release did not mention what the telco’s next steps will be in achieving this.

(Source: Tune Talk press release)