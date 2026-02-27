Tune Talk has announced a strategic repositioning of its Epik+ prepaid plans, moving away from conventional data quotas in favour of value-based offerings. According to the telco, this shift serves to redirect customer focus away from “GB-per-ringgit” comparisons. Instead, the company wants users to consider the prepaid bill as a value bundle that offers “practical, real-world utility” alongside connectivity.

For the most part, the plans themselves see no change. However, Tune Talk is now highlighting the added perks bundled in each package and the total monetary value of these offerings. Basically, the company is outlining how it is giving consumers more than what they pay for. This largely concerns the Epik+ 35 and Epik+ 50 plans. Meanwhile, the Epik+ 28 option does not come with non-telco extras.

In the case of Epik+ 35, the telco claims that the package is worth RM75/month. Of course, users will still be paying RM35/month. Aside from the 150GB data offered, the plan includes access to the telco’s entertainment hub, which is worth RM30. And then there is personal accident (PA) insurance coverage up to RM100,000. This is worth RM10.

Meanwhile, the pricier Epik+ 50 plan costs RM50/month and boasts benefits worth RM102/month. Beyond the 350GB quota, customers get access to the entertainment hub, as well as PA insurance. The latter is worth RM15, but with coverage up to RM150,000. There’s also a free Pandapro subscription, which would otherwise cost RM6.90.

This, of course, is the crux of the matter. Tune Talk is adopting a value absorption model, where it offsets the costs its users would otherwise spend elsewhere. In a statement, CEO Gurtaj Singh Padda pointed out that the industry has been increasing data quotas “while quietly slowing customers down”.

He went on to assert that Tune Talk is focusing on giving Malaysians real value rather than just bigger numbers. By focusing on total monthly utility, the telco hopes to encourage a shift in the industry towards transparency, practical value, and clearer consumer benefit.

(Source: Tune Talk press release)