If you may recall, Amazon officially launched its first Amazon Web Services (AWS) in August of 2024. Now, the cloud computing platform is furthering its reach in Malaysia by entering a Social Impact Agreement with Exabytes. The main objective of the agreement is to train “hundreds of Malaysians” with cloud computing and AI skills to support the “country’s fast-growing digital workforce demand”.

Part of Exabytes’ Centre of Cloud Excellence (CCoE), the two-year initiative aims to bridge Malaysia’s digital talent gap through a fully sponsored Diploma in Applied Software Engineering (NitroDegree) and the AWS re/Start programme. According to the press release, the degree and training programme prepare participants for employment in relevant fields, including cloud computing, DevSecOps, and AI/Machine Learning engineering. The statement adds that the programme selects Malaysians, particularly from B40 and M40 communities, based on an internal aptitude quiz, giving priority to B40 families.

As per the agreement, Amazon Web Services will grant Exabytes around RM4.3 million in funding from 2026 to 2028, with disbursements linked to measurable programme outcomes such as student completions, AWS certifications earned, and successful job placements. Moreover, the initiative will include robust reporting mechanisms for transparency that will track the “social impact” of the programme. It is also worth noting that all graduates who performed well will receive internships and full-time jobs within Exabyte and its partner network.

What The Programme Entails

Firstly, the NitroDegree in Applied Software Engineering, as mentioned, will fully sponsor B40 individuals aged 18 to 30 in a two-year programme delivered by Forward College. The course will cover subjects such as full-stack development, networking and security, machine learning, Agile, UI/UX, Android and software entrepreneurship, as well as an AWS Cloud Computing Fundamentals module.

Graduates will undertake a three-month internship and, if they meet the required academic and interview standards, Exabytes and its partners will give them priority for job placement. They will also receive an accredited Level 4 Diploma from the Department of Skills Development (JPK), Ministry of Human Resources (MoHR).

AWS re/Start, on the other hand, will train unemployed, underemployed, or career-switching Malaysians aged 18 and above. Participants will gain technical and professional skills for entry- to mid-level cloud roles in a 12-week course. They will also work towards AWS certification and have access to career coaching and job placement opportunities through the Exabytes and Forward College employer network, provided they meet the required academic and interview standards. Additionally, the course does not require applicants to have any IT background.

Application And Requirements

Applications for both the NitroDegree and AWS re/Start tracks will open on the Exabytes CCoE website. Forward College will oversee the recruitment and selection process, including screening, assessments, and candidate interviews.

In terms of requirements, NitroDegree applicants must be Malaysians from ages 18 to 30 with SPM, IGCSE or equivalent qualifications. Again, B40 applicants will receive priority during this process. For those interested in joining AWS re/Start, the sole requirement is that applicants be 18 years of age or older. The programme is open to fresh graduates as well as those looking to transition into the tech industry.

Furthermore, the press release states that each track includes an aptitude test, interview, and motivation assessment to ensure that only genuinely interested candidates can receive access to the programmes. Those interested in applying can do so here.

(Source: AWS press release)