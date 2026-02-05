Maxis has announced that it has successfully migrated its mission-critical workloads to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Malaysia Region. This migration entails all of its digital workloads, including the customer-facing Maxis and Hotlink apps. According to the telco, it is the first in the nation to attain this milestone.

Previously, it relied on the AWS Singapore Region for its workloads. This transition, which was led by the telco’s internal cloud engineering team, promises several benefits. Hosting workloads locally reduces latency, resulting in quicker response times. In theory, this should make for a smoother user experience. Furthermore, Maxis noted that the move improves efficiency and cost-effectiveness by eliminating cross-region data traffic.

Speaking on the change, Maxis Chief Information Officer Ng May Ching explained that the telco is securing its data within Malaysia’s borders and enhancing efficiency to better serve its customers. Meanwhile, Chief Enterprise Business Officer Prateek Pashine noted that navigating local cloud migration reinforces the telco’s ability to aid other Malaysian companies to achieve the same outcome.

Moreover, this move deepens the telco’s collaboration with AWS. Maxis serves as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Direct Connect Partner in Malaysia. Basically, the company offers guidance to aid enterprises in establishing, optimising, and integrating secure and high-performing cloud connectivity.

The AWS Malaysia Region officially launched back in August 2024 with the aim of supporting customers across all industries in the area. Recently, the platform partnered with Exabytes to offer training in cloud computing and AI skills to further build cloud expertise in the country.

(Source: Maxis press release)