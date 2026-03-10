POCO recently began teasing the debut of the newest additions to its X range of smartphones. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed the launch date for the X8 Pro lineup, and it is as the previous leak has claimed. The handsets will go official next week, on 17 March 2026 at 8PM.

While the company has not revealed much about the devices beyond the chipsets, there have been plenty of rumours to fill in the blanks. The lineup reportedly comprises two variants, namely the X8 Pro and the X8 Pro Max. Apparently, both of these models are rebadged versions of the REDMI Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max, just with smaller batteries. This probably shouldn’t come as a surprise by now, as the company has done this multiple times before.

In any case, the X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max are expected to feature 1.5K OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The regular Pro will apparently get a 6.59-inch panel, while its fancier counterpart will sport a bigger 6.83-inch screen. Other supposed features include an under-display fingerprint scanner and an IP69K rating.

Under the hood, the X8 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. Meanwhile, the X8 Pro Max will pack the Dimensity 9500s. As for battery, the Pro model will reportedly get a 6,500mAh cell. Naturally, a bigger 8,500mAh capacity is reserved for the larger model.

As per past leaks, the duo will feature a 50MP main camera, albeit with different sensors. Additionally, they will also allegedly come with an 8MP ultrawide camera, as well as a 20MP selfie shooter.

The keen-eyed may notice the lack of a plain X8 here. It’s quite likely that POCO is doing away with the vanilla version entirely, much like it did with its flagship F8 series. The fact that the brand is calling it the X8 Pro Series lends some weight to the idea. That said, this is speculation, so take it with a grain of salt.

It is also worth noting that only the X8 Pro is currently on the SIRIM database. So, it’s unclear whether the other model will arrive in Malaysia. Regardless, we will have to see what the brand has in store next week.

(Source: POCO via X)