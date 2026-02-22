POCO is reportedly preparing to launch the next generation of its X series soon. For now, there has been no confirmation from the Xiaomi sub-brand yet. However, a recent leak has revealed the designs of the upcoming X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max.

In a series of X posts, tipster @passionategkeez shared renders of the two smartphones. Based on the images, the handsets will likely be rebadged versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max. Both of these devices already launched in China back in January.

Either way, the X8 models largely resemble the X7 Pro, albeit with more subdued hues. Both handsets sport a dual camera setup, though the Pro Max variant gets a dual-LED flash while the regular Pro only has one.

Colour options include black and white for both versions, plus a light blue for the Pro Max. While the Pro also gets a light blue option, this one seems to be a more greenish shade. Minor distinctions aside, both devices feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and uniform bezels.

Rumoured Specifications

As for the specifications, a past leak has left very little to the imagination. Starting with the more souped-up POCO X8 Pro Max, it will reportedly feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, and 3,840Hz PWM support. Other than that, it will apparently feature an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and an IP69K rating.

Internally, the phone will supposedly pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Beyond that, it is said to come with an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

For imaging, it will apparently sport a 50MP Light Hunter 600 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear. Meanwhile, the front will be equipped with a 20MP selfie snapper. Other rumoured features include dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, as well as support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

Meanwhile, the X8 Pro will reportedly come with a similar display as its fancier counterpart. However, this panel will be slightly smaller, measuring 6.59 inches. Aside from that, the phone will supposedly feature an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and an IP69K rating. Under the hood, this model is tipped to come with a Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

Camera specifications differ slightly, with the leak claiming the main lens to be a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor. That said, the phone will still come with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 20MP selfie shooter. Beyond that, the device will reportedly feature an IR blaster, plus WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC support.

Currently, POCO has yet to disclose details on these devices, so it is uncertain when they will make their debut. Nevertheless, it is wise to take the leaks with a dose of salt.

(Source: @passionategkeez via X [1], [2], @yabhishekhd via X)