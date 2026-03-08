POCO is expected to launch its X8 Pro and the X8 Pro Max soon. Ahead of this, the former has received SIRIM certification, indicating that the phone will be making its way to Malaysia as well.

Curiously, only the X8 Pro model is on the database. For what it’s worth, though, an Iron Man edition is also mentioned in the listing. Regardless, those looking to get their hands on the phone will have to wait until it officially makes its debut.

While the Xiaomi sub-brand has not revealed when it will be releasing the X8 lineup, a leak suggests that the handsets are coming soon. Citing a “trusted industry insider”, a report by Smartprix claims that the global launch will take place on 17 March 2026.

Possibly rebranded Redmi phones

As for the specifications, POCO has confirmed the chipsets for the two phones. In an X post, the brand revealed that it will be equipping the devices with MediaTek chipsets. Specifically, the Dimensity 8500 Ultra and the Dimensity 9500s. The company did not mention any names, but we can expect the Pro model to pack the former, with the latter going to the fancier sibling.

Other than that, POCO did not offer any more details. However, its products are typically tweaked versions of its sister brand’s devices. As such, the X8 Pro series has been rumoured to be the Redmi Turbo 5 lineup, albeit with different battery capacities. Regardless, past leaks have pretty much left little to the imagination.

According to said leaks, both handsets will feature 1.5K OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The regular Pro will reportedly come with a 6.59-inch screen, while the Max will get a bigger 6.83-inch panel. Other than the processors, the phones will also apparently differ in terms of battery. The smaller model will allegedly pack a 6,500mAh cell. A considerably bigger 8,500mAh battery will be powering the larger variant.

On the subject of cameras, the two will feature a dual setup comprising a 50MP main and an 8MP ultrawide. However, the primary shooters will reportedly use different sensors. Beyond that, the duo will each get a 20MP selfie camera.

(Source: SIRIM, Smartprix, POCO via X)