The skyrocketing prices of storage and memory kits for PC have been out of control due to the ongoing AI craze, putting most memory kits out of reach and out of pocket of PC gamers. Case in point, a Chinese memory manufacturer called Asgard is charging 16,999 Yuan (~RM9,900) for a 4-piece memory kit of 256GB DDR5-6000 RAM.

At that price, Asgard’s asking price for the 256GB memory kit makes the component more expensive than NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5090 FE. What makes it funnier is that this isn’t even the best kit of RAM on the market. But it is certainly expensive.

Running through the specifications of the 256GB DDR5 memory kit quickly, the four 64GB DDR5 memory modules, which feature a 10-layer PCB with 4GB SK hynix M-die integrated circuits, operate at DDR5-6000 with C32-45-45-90 timings. The kit also supports AMD EXPO but, according to Tom’s Hardware, it is unknown if it will support Intel’s XMP 3.0.

Asgard isnt the only one charging top Ringgit for its high capacity memory kits. More well-known brands like Corsair are also doing the same; a quick visit at its site shows that its 192GB (4x48GB) non-binary DDR5 RAM kit goes for US$2,224 (~RM9,160), which again, is more expensive than the SRP of the RTX 5090. A few months ago, that same kit would have retailed for less than US$1,000 (~RM4,120).

On a related note, there’s no clear sight of the price ceiling for these products. As I’ve told my friends and colleagues, we’re currently in the “Tik” phase of the price graph for memory kits, which is when prices would usually steadily increase, not play leap frog.

In the case of our market, and as a reminder, we are most definitely affected by the gut-bursting price hikes. As it stands, the most expensive 2-piece 64GB DDR5 kit runs for about RM2,500, which is almost as costly as a non-Pro Sony PS5, and almost on par with an RTX 5070. Don’t believe us? Here’s the most current price list from local IT store C-Zone.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware, Videocardz, Corsair)