Staff at a design office in South Korea became victims when a thief broke into their office. The highlight of this story is that the thief specifically targeted their PCs for their DDR5 memory.

In a post on the South Korean forum, Zod, the victims described the incident as a smash-and-grab job; the thief literally smashed the tempered glass panel on their PC, ripped out the DDR5 RAM, and then left. More interesting is the fact that the thief left everything else in the PC, and all the items around their desks untouched. Well, that, and all the shattered glass that was all over the table

In total, the victims lost a total of four Micron 32GB DDR5-5600 modules, all with CL46 timings. Micron hasn’t made memory for the consumer market for a while, and it recently announced that it would wind down its Crucial brand to focus on manufacturing memory for the AI market. Given the circumstances, even Videocardz jokes that the thief could probably be a collector.

Given how stupidly and incredibly expensive DDR5 memory is right now – and it’s only going to get more expensive – it was only a matter of time before thieves with knowledge of the component’s value would commit a crime of this nature.

Getting back to the affected design office, the owner said that they plan on rebuilding the affected PCs, but the next time, they’ll be moving away from casings with tempered glass sides, seeing how they basically reveal the inside of the desktop systems.

(Source: ZOD, Videocardz)