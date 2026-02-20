The Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro recently made their debut in certain regions. The two models are part of the brand’s Camon 50 lineup, but they won’t be the only ones. Recently, the Camon 50 Ultra received SIRIM certification, indicating that the phone will be headed our way soon.

For now, though, Tecno has not divulged any details on this Ultra variant. However, a leak has revealed a few details on the device, particularly its design and key specifications. As per the leak, the phone will come in a “Luminous Orange” hue. Other than that, it will apparently largely resemble the Pro variant, with a triple camera setup on the rear and a curved display.

Speaking of the screen, the leak claims that the phone will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144HZ refresh rate. These details are similar to the other models in the Camon 50 lineup. Other than that, the Ultra model will supposedly boast IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, it will allegedly pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset. Furthermore, the handset will reportedly pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging, not unlike its already released siblings. On the software side, the leak claims the phone will run on Android 16 with five years of OS updates.

As for the imaging system, the rumoured specifications include a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. If this sounds familiar, that’s because this is the same setup as the Pro version. For what it’s worth, the device is claimed to get a 50MP front shooter with auto focus.

Of course, these are leaks at the end of the day, so take the information with a grain of salt. In any case, the device’s presence on the SIRIM database indicates that a local launch is at hand.

Curiously, the Camon 50 Ultra is the only model in the lineup on SIRIM right now. Going off the company’s track record, it’s possible that this variant is the only one debuting here. Either way, the brand has confirmed that it will be unveiling the Camon 50 series at MWC 2026, so the local launch could follow after.

(Source: SIRIM, @passionategkeez via X)