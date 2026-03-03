MWC 2026 is in full swing, and Tecno is among the companies putting gadgets on display. While some of the new items showcased at the event are products launching on the global stage, others are prototypes with unconventional designs. The Tecno Pova Neon falls in the latter category.

Visually, the handset resembles any other model in the brand’s Pova lineup, but with one very obvious distinction. The device’s rear panel incorporates neon lighting. According to Tecno, the phone uses “ionised inert gas lighting technology”, creating a dynamic glowing effect that resembles lightning. As demonstrated in a video by CNET, the shifting patterns are random, rather than following a pre-programmed path.

It’s unclear whether the lights serve a practical purpose. That said, they don’t really need to, since the Pova Neon is just a concept device at this point. Light show aside, the phone’s specifications remain under wraps. For now, it’s uncertain whether it will move beyond the concept stage and become an actual product.

In addition to the Pova Neon, Tecno also revealed a smartphone concept with an e-ink back panel. Called the AI EINK, the device allows the user to change its colour. And with AI in the name, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the phone also leverages the tech for this feature. Apparently, the device uses AI to analyse colours captured by the camera and match the panel accordingly. Meanwhile, a dedicated app offers more personalisation, although the company did not mention what this entails.

And just like the Pova Neon, there is no guarantee that Tecno will release the AI EINK proper. That said, between the two options, the latter seems more likely to become an actual product.

(Source: Tecno press release)