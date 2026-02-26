MWC 2026 is almost upon us, and ahead of the event, Tecno has revealed that it will be showcasing a modular smartphone concept. The brand recently shared what it is calling the Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology, an ecosystem composed of an ultra-thin device and a selection of hardware modules.

Design-wise, the company has created two versions. The first is referred to as the ATOM edition. This one features a clean, silver-aluminum body with red accents. Meanwhile, the MODA edition sports a “geek-inspired” aesthetic. Regardless, both variants feature the same components, with a slim phone at the heart of it all.

According to Tecno, this phone measures 4.9mm thick, making it leaner than the iPhone Air. Of course, it’s easy to slim things down when you strip them of their features. On its own, the device seems to sport only one rear camera. But that’s what the modules are for.

One tool for one job

The company revealed an array of options, although it chose to highlight three in particular: a power bank, a telephoto lens, and an action camera. Starting with the power bank, it is also designed to be skinny, measuring a modest 4.5mm. So, the total combined thickness is about the same as the average bar phone. The teaser image shows a 3,000mAh capacity.

As for the other two, the action camera slots just below the phone’s own camera module. It is noticeably chunky, since it has to accommodate the bigger sensor. But even this does not hold a candle to the absolute unit that is the telephoto lens. This one is a standalone system that uses the phone’s display as a viewfinder.

These are only a few out of a total of ten “high-performance” modules tailored for specific purposes. Other options include what looks like a controller for gaming. Additionally, Tecno mentions off-grid communication, so we can expect specific modules for that as well. In any case, the brand is positioning this Customizable Modular Suite as a dynamic toolkit, offering users the flexibility to carry only what they need when they need it.

Magnetic attachments

The phone itself sports a set of guidelines on the rear panel, dividing the device into eight sections. These divisions allow users to easily align the accessories for attachment. The modules snap onto the phone via a rectangular magnetic array.

In addition to this, it uses physical pogo pin connectors to deliver power. For data transmission, the system switches between WiFi, Bluetooth, and millimeter-wave connection. According to the company, this allows for instant pairing. In a sense, this does make the modules more like add-on accessories, rather than swappable parts.

Bringing modular back

Modular smartphones aren’t exactly a new idea, with brands like Google attempting the concept in some form or another roughly a decade ago. The concept never really caught on, and it’s hard not to see why. While it sounds great in theory, the reality is less so.

Unsurprisingly, modular designs tend to be heavier and bulkier than your standard handset. This is to accommodate the necessary attachments. Of course, Tecno seems to address this concern, as it is placing a lot of emphasis on the thinness of the core phone. But that does raise the possibility of durability issues.

And then there is the subject of cost. Complex, customisable designs are not cheap to manufacture, which will drive up the price of the final device. That said, the Tecno Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology is not headed for the market yet as the brand is presenting it as a concept platform. Whether or not we will see a commercial product debut anytime in the near future is still up in the air.

Whatever the case, the modular smartphone concept will be at the trade show alongside the company’s other tech. Aside from the Camon 50 series, the brand will be exhibiting its take on a tri-fold.

(Source: Tecno [1], [2])