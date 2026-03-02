It has been some time since we’ve heard anything new from vivo when it comes to its flagship products. If you may recall, the most recent premium device to come from the company was the X300 series, which comprises the base and Pro versions. However, if you’ve been keeping tabs on the series, you’ll know that the product line was supposed to include an Ultra variant. Now, following leaks and speculation, vivo has officially confirmed that it will be unveiling the X300 Ultra during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.

In the official press release, the company says it will use MWC’s platform to demonstrate the device to the world while continuing to expand its premium portfolio. Normally, companies would keep some details about a device until its official unveiling. However, as MWC starts today, vivo has generously provided some insight into what to expect from its latest smartphone.

As per the document, the X300 Ultra will feature the company’s “most advanced exploration to date in mobile imaging and videography”, emphasising that it is based on vivo’s continued investments in photography and system-level optimisation. This does make sense, as it was previously reported that the flagship device will feature two 200MP Sony imaging sensors. But, as a reminder, that bit of information came from leaks, so take it with a grain of salt.

Moreover, the Chinese phone manufacturer also shared that it will be showcasing various other products, including the aforementioned X300 series, the X Fold5 and the V70 series. Guests who visit the booth can also receive hands-on demonstrations on how to maximise the devices’ imaging, AI, and system performances, among other things.

Unfortunately, the company did not elaborate further on the details, nor did it share information about any other products in the pipeline. Another detail noticeably absent from the press release is the exact timing of the showcase. We know that MWC 2026 runs for four days, from 2 to 5 March, so anyone interested in seeing the device will need to tune in every day of the event.

However, based on previous leaks, vivo might introduce several new products instead. One that comes to mind is the brand’s own vlogging camera, which was previously confirmed to launch later in the year, though details on the device remain elusive. Another product we might hear about is the 12,000mAh smartphone. However, as mentioned in our previous report, we are unlikely to see an announcement until vivo completes testing of the device (which probably won’t be for a while).

With the start of MWC 2026 now upon us, we won’t have to wait long before the company shares with us all the relevant details. All that remains is to wait and see what vivo has planned for its latest devices and what surprises the company might unveil at the event.

