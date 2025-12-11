Details of the upcoming vivo X300 Ultra have already made their way online via leaks. But now, one additional detail has been added to the pile, and from a relatively official source. This comes via the China China Quality Certification Centre, which indicates that the phone will sport 100W charging.

The phone itself was not named specifically, but a charging rate of 20V at 5A has been attributed to a device identified as V2536. And this is the model number for the vivo X300 Ultra in its own home market. Granted, not every spec detail transfers from the Chinese market elsewhere with no alteration at all.

This listing does not provide any new information beyond that, unfortunately. But from prior leaks, we’ve seen claims of a 200MP main + 200MP telephoto + 50MP wide angle camera combo at the back. Then in front, there’s a single 50MP secondary snapper.

Still Not Quite As Fast As Can Be

As impressive as 100W charging sounds, vivo has actually shown that it could go faster. And the company has shown this as far back as 2019, during the year’s MWC Shanghai. Back then, the company showed off what is at the time the prototype of its Super FlashCharge tech. Which is 120W (20V / 6A), charging a 4,000 mAh battery from empty to full in 13 minutes.

Granted, the tech at the time was a prototype, and it needed a custom USB-C cable to push out that amount of power. And with the rumoured 7,000 mAh battery of the vivo X300 Ultra this may take closer to 25 minutes to go from empty to full. But still, the tech has not seen much light since it was showcased all those years ago, and 100W seems to be as close as we can get for now.

At any rate, it will probably be awhile before the vivo X300 Ultra gets launched anyway. The X200 Ultra only had the veil lifted off of it in April earlier in the year. And unless something changes, that’s all we have to work with in estimating when the X300 Ultra will be launched.

