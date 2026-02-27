Apple is gearing up for what CEO Tim Cook has described as “a big week ahead” of product announcements, starting Monday, 2 March 2026. The timing aligns with earlier reports of the company’s first major product event of the year and hints that multiple reveals will be staggered over several days.

Unlike a single keynote, Apple is spreading its March announcements over several days. On 4 March, invited journalists and content creators will attend a special event in New York, London and Shanghai, where they will likely get hands-on access to the new products. Apple has not publicly shared its launch schedule or lineup, but industry sources and leaks hint at what to expect.

A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/PQ9gM2Gl2r — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 26, 2026

Chief of which is an updated Mac lineup. These include new MacBook Air models featuring the next-generation Apple silicon, likely the M5 chip, as well as refreshed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros equipped with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

Most notably, a long-rumoured budget-friendly MacBook for students and everyday users is also expected. Leaks suggest this entry-level model will be far more basic than Apple’s usual offerings, with lower display brightness, no True Tone, slower SSD speeds, and storage options from 256GB to 512GB, plus a possible 128GB education variant. It will reportedly run on an A18 Pro chip instead of Apple’s M-series silicon and may omit a backlit keyboard, fast charging, and high-impedance headphone support.

Apart from Macs, Apple is also anticipated to reveal the iPhone 17e, the successor to its budget-friendly smartphone model from last year, along with updates to the iPad Air and possibly an entry-level iPad featuring newer chips. There are also rumours of refreshed Apple Studio Displays and other accessories, though it remains unclear whether these will be part of the same announcement window.

(Source: Tim Cook, via X)