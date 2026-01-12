For some time now, many people have been predicting that the next iPhone Apple will release is the iPhone 17e, the successor to last year’s iPhone 16e. However, a recent report from Forbes sheds clearer light on how things may actually unfold.

Before diving into the details, the US-based publication clarified that Apple’s “e” series does not follow the same historical pattern as its flagship iPhones. Apple updates its mainline devices every year, but it has refreshed its budget-focused models far less frequently. For example, the iPhone SE received a refresh every two to three years before Apple effectively discontinued it after launching the iPhone 16e in early 2025.

This raises the question of why many believe the next “e” model could already be around the corner. For starters, Forbes wrote roughly a year ago that the iPhone SE4 is now the iPhone 16e. In its latest report, the news outlet states that iPhones carrying numbered titles have historically followed an annual update cycle, a change that suggests that Apple may be positioning the “e” line in a similar way.

According to Forbes, several reports indicate that Apple is already working on the iPhone 17e, even if, again, concrete details remain scarce. The device has also become the subject of a handful of leaks. One such claim comes from Weibo leakster Smart Pikachu, who wrote on Weibo that “Following CES, the iPhone 17e is about to enter production, aiming to compete with lower-priced flagship phones. It features a 6.1-inch “island” screen, a downclocked A19 chip, and no high refresh rate”.

If this information proves accurate, it would suggest the device may have entered production around this time. The publication notes that this closely mirrors the production timeline reported for the iPhone 16e, which would point to a similar release window.

Looking back, Apple announced the iPhone 16e on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, and released it for sale on Friday, 28 February. Based on that, Forbes suggests Apple could unveil the iPhone 17e on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, with availability following on Friday, 27 February.

The news outlet argues that this timeline is plausible not only because it follows an annual schedule, but also because Samsung will likely unveil its next flagship series shortly afterward. As a reminder, rumours suggest that the South Korean tech giant plans to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February.

However, there is another factor to consider. Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e during Mobile World Congress (MWC) last year. In 2026, MWC will take place from 2 to 5 March, and Forbes notes that the bitten fruit company often shares new details during similar events. As such, the report suggests that an announcement on Wednesday, 4 March, followed by a retail launch on Friday, 13 March, is also on the table.

(Source: Forbes)