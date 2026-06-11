GWM Malaysia has taken the wraps off two upcoming electrified models at KLIMS 2026, previewing the ORA 5 HEV and HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV. The former arrives as a compact hybrid crossover designed primarily for urban driving, while the latter is a larger plug-in hybrid SUV that combines electrification with genuine off-road capability.

ORA 5 HEV

Visually, the ORA 5 HEV adopts a softer and more lifestyle-focused design language than many traditional compact SUVs. Key styling elements include rounded waterdrop-inspired headlights, hidden taillights, and aerodynamic petal-style wheels. Measuring 4,471mm long, 1,833mm wide and 1,641mm tall with a 2,720mm wheelbase, it combines a relatively compact footprint with a cabin that prioritises passenger space.

Power comes from GWM’s new Hi2 hybrid system, which pairs a petrol engine with an electrified powertrain to produce a combined 223PS and 476Nm of torque. According to GWM, the ORA 5 HEV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.7 seconds while returning fuel consumption of 4.4L/100km.

The company also claims a driving range of more than 1,100km on a full tank and battery charge. While GWM highlighted that the ORA 5 earned several accolades overseas, including a Guinness World Records title related to fuel consumption, the company has yet to reveal market-specific specifications for Malaysia.

HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV

The HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV adopts a boxy design with a prominent square grille, squared-off headlights, and vertically oriented taillights. Dimensionally, it measures 4,800mm in length, 1,950mm in width, 1,843mm in height, and a 2,738mm wheelbase. GWM says the SUV is engineered to offer meaningful off-road capability, featuring a 25-degree approach angle, a 32-degree departure angle, a 20.1-degree breakover angle, a maximum wading depth of 580mm and an electronically controlled rear differential lock.

Internally, the H7 Hi4 PHEV is powered by GWM’s Hi4 plug-in hybrid system, producing a combined 370PS and 750Nm of torque. Performance figures are equally impressive, with the SUV capable of completing the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds.

In addition to its performance credentials, GWM claims the H7 Hi4 PHEV can travel up to 150km on electric power alone based on the CLTC testing cycle. Total combined driving range is rated at more than 1,000km.

Launch Timeline And Pricing

Unfortunately, GWM has not revealed launch timelines or pricing for either the ORA 5 HEV or HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV at this stage. The company only confirmed that both models are currently being previewed as part of its future electrified product roadmap for Malaysia.