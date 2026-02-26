Samsung is doubling down on artificial intelligence with the newly launched Galaxy S26 series, introducing a more proactive and context-aware version of Galaxy AI. Building on its earlier efforts, the company is now focusing on reducing the steps between intent and action, allowing the system to surface relevant suggestions and complete tasks with minimal input.

Rather than requiring users to actively search or switch between apps, Galaxy AI now works more seamlessly in the background. It surfaces the right information at the right time while keeping interactions simple and intuitive, reducing the need for manual navigation across multiple apps.

Without further ado, the following are the new software and Galaxy AI features offered on the Galaxy S26 series:

Now Nudge

One of the key additions is Now Nudge, a feature that delivers timely suggestions based on what users are currently doing. It can recognise context from messages or on-screen activity and offer relevant actions without interrupting the flow.

For example, if someone requests photos from a recent trip, the phone can automatically suggest relevant images from the gallery. Similarly, messages about meetings can trigger checks against calendar entries, helping users avoid scheduling conflicts. The feature also enables quick transitions between apps, such as jumping from a message directly into maps for directions.

Now Brief

Now Brief has been upgraded to be more proactive and personalised. It pulls information from emails, calendars, reservations, and notifications to present concise reminders throughout the day.

These updates appear on the home screen or side panel, allowing users to stay organised with minimal effort. The system prioritises contextually relevant updates, including travel plans and upcoming appointments, ensuring key information is always within reach.

Creative Studio

Samsung has introduced Creative Studio, a new AI-powered image editing suite that allows users to modify visuals using text prompts. This includes adding or removing objects, changing backgrounds, and generating entirely new images from sketches or descriptions.

The feature also supports style transformations, such as turning photos into illustrations or cartoons. As before, each image comes with a watermark and Samsung notes that sensitive data used during generation is processed but not stored.

Call Screening

Another notable addition is Call Screening, which uses AI to filter unknown calls. The system can ask callers for their purpose before alerting the user, helping them decide whether to answer.

Scam Detection

Google is also bringing the on-device Scam Detection from its Pixel 10 smartphones to Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series. The tool alerts users if someone on their call is using speech patterns commonly heard from scammers. Google says the feature is never used while on a call with someone in your contacts and is off by default.

The same technology and approach will also be used to detect scams in Google Messages. For now, scam detection on phone calls is only available on the Galaxy S26 in English in the US, while detection in messages is supported across various markets.

Of course, existing features such as Circle to Search and even Bixby are also upgraded. For now, the following are exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series:

Circle to Search with Google

Google’s Circle to Search has also been enhanced on the Galaxy S26 series. The feature now supports improved multi-object recognition, allowing users to identify and explore multiple items within a single image.

This means users can search for an entire outfit at once, from jackets to shoes, without needing multiple queries. Samsung has also simplified the interaction, enabling users to point with the camera instead of manually circling objects.

Audio Eraser And Smart Organisation

Audio Eraser has been expanded to work across third-party apps such as YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram, allowing users to remove unwanted noise directly from videos. In addition, AI-powered tools can now clean up scanned documents by removing shadows and automatically categorise screenshots, making it easier to manage and retrieve content.

Multi-Agent AI: Gemini and Perplexity

The Galaxy S26 series also introduces support for multiple AI agents. For the first time ever, Perplexity is introduced as an additional option on Samsung’s devices, on top of Google’s Gemini. With this, users can choose their preferred assistant, with tasks executed via voice prompts or a single button press.

These agents are capable of handling multi-step processes in the background. For instance, booking a ride can be as simple as making a request, reviewing the details, and confirming, with the system managing the intermediate steps across apps.

Upgraded Bixby

Ah yes, Bixby. After staying out of the limelight for quite some time, Samsung’s own on-device assistant now has been significantly improved, functioning as a more conversational device agent. Users can interact with the assistant using natural language, without needing precise commands or technical phrasing. The company adds that Bixby can handle tasks such as adjusting device settings, checking flight statuses, or finding travel information online, making everyday interactions feel more like a conversation than a command.

To quickly recap, the new Galaxy S26 series is now available for pre-order via Samsung Malaysia’s official website as well as its other retail channels. The base model is priced at RM5,199, while the Plus and Ultra variants retail at RM6,199 and RM6,799 respectively.

Also introduced alongside this year’s flagships is the Galaxy Buds4 series, priced at RM699 for the base variant and RM999 for the Pro. Pre-orders for both models are also available starting today.

(Source: Samsung Malaysia press release)