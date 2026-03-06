It looks like Samsung is experimenting with more designs for its foldable phones. A recently surfaced patent reveals a clamshell foldable not unlike the company’s existing Galaxy Z Flip range, but with a pretty distinct difference. The depicted device deviates from the current design in terms of the cover screen.

Before getting into the details, it is worth noting that the patent doesn’t necessarily mean that an actual commercial product will materialise in the future. One may think of it as an indication of the ideas being explored. This particular patent was originally filed on 20 May 2024 and officially registered on 3 March 2026.

In any case, the foldable described in the patent features a circular display located next to the rear cameras. The design is pretty reminiscent of Huawei’s P50 Pocket, which sports a small screen with limited functionality. It’s likely that Samsung is doing something similar here. 91mobiles speculates that the phone may include a bigger screen underneath the round one, but this seems unlikely. The diagrams don’t seem to support this assertion, though it’s hard to say with simple images. Additionally, a second display sounds quite redundant.

As it stands, the Galaxy Z Flip7 sports a single cover screen that spans the entire top half of the phone, not counting the cameras. Of course, Samsung’s flip phones did not start out that way, as the previous iterations feature considerably smaller displays. While the small circular display may seem like a step back, it’s possible that the company intends to offer an affordable alternative to the current models.

Foldables have been around for quite some time now, but they aren’t quite as ubiquitous as the standard bar phones. Cost does factor into this, as even Samsung’s FE variant gets a hefty price tag. Introducing a cheaper option may entice more users.

Regardless, it’s unclear whether the design will become reality anytime soon. Currently, rumours are pointing to a new “Wide Fold” launching this year. So, at the very least, the brand is still looking to release more foldable variants.

