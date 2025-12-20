Samsung has officially taken the wraps off its next-generation flagship chipset, the Exynos 2600. As the first smartphone chip to be fabricated on a 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) process, it has been the focus of multiple leaks over the past couple of months. So, for those who have been keeping up, some of these details may sound familiar.

The Exynos 2600 features a 10-core CPU based on the newest Arm v9.3 architecture. This time, Samsung has chosen to eschew the little cores in favour of middle cores for improved efficiency. The new setup comprises a single prime C1-Ultra core clocked at 3.8GHz, three performance C1-Pro cores clocked at 3.25 GHz, and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.75 GHz.

According to the company, this new processor boasts a 39% improvement in CPU computing performance. Beyond that, the Exynos Xclipse 960 GPU is said to perform twice as well as its predecessor, with a 50% improvement in ray tracing performance. Of course, it comes with AI-based upscaling and image processing capabilities as well.

On the subject of AI, the chip promises a 113% increase in AI performance, allowing for the device to handle more tasks quicker and more efficiently. Aside from that, it comes with virtualisation security and hardware-backed hybrid post-quantum cryptography features for enhanced privacy.

As for imaging, the SoC supports cameras up to 320MP. Furthermore, it allows for 8K video recording at 30fps. Other specifications include support for LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, plus 4K displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

Arguably, one of the highlights of the Exynos 2600 is the Heat Path Block (HPB) technology for better thermal management. It relies on High-k EMC materials to transfer heat more efficiently, promising stable performance under heavy loads.

For now, Samsung has yet to reveal which devices will make use of this chip. However, previous rumours have suggested that it will be used in the Galaxy S26 lineup in certain markets.

(Source: Samsung)