For quite a while, the next-generation Apple AirTag remained the stuff of rumours. First thought to launch sometime in the middle of last year, the supposed release window passed without a peep from the company. But now, the upgraded Bluetooth tracker has officially arrived, almost five years after the original version.

Billed as the brand’s most findable AirTag thus far, the device features the U2 Ultra Wideband chip. This is paired with an upgraded Bluetooth chip for a wider range and more accurate location tracking. Basically, what this means is that Apple’s Precision Finding feature can now guide users to their lost items from up to 50 percent farther away with haptic, audio, and visual cues. Aside from that, Apple has expanded the feature to support the Watch Series 9 and later, plus the Watch Ultra 2 and newer.

Another upgrade comes in the form of the AirTag’s speaker. According to the company, the tracking device is now 50% louder, making it audible from twice the distance. Additionally, the brand has introduced a new and distinctive chime. Like the original model, the upgraded one works with the Find My network, including the Share Item Location feature.

Of course, privacy has been a concern since the original AirTag’s inception. While Apple did not go into detail, it asserted that the new version is “designed from the ground up” to keep location data secure and private. The device does not store information, and the Find My network uses end-to-end encryption.

The company also claimed that the AirTag uses measures against unwanted tracking, such as cross-platform alerts and frequently-changing unique Bluetooth identifiers. It also noted that the device is meant for tracking items only, and not individuals and pets.

Beyond that, the new AirTag retains the same design. It’s a flat puck with a removable CR2032 coin cell battery and an IP67 rating. On one hand, you can only do so much with a tracking device. But on the other, it still lacks a hole for a key ring. At least it remains compatible with existing accessories.

The new Apple AirTag retails for RM129 per piece, or RM429 for a pack of four. Alongside the device, the brand is releasing the AirTag FineWoven Key Ring for RM179. Like its predecessor, buyers can get a free engraving with the AirTag. On the subject of local availability, Apple has not mentioned a specific date, only stating that it will be available soon. As usual, customers will be able to get it from the official website and authorised retailers.

(Source: Apple)