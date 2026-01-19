Xiaomi has launched a brand new compact portable battery called the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank. The name might not roll off the tongue, but at just 6mm thick and 98g in weight, it more than lives up to its promise. It is also the latest addition to the slowly growing thin power bank market.

From a design standpoint, the battery pack looks like a sleek metal slab, but flipping it over reveals the signature magnetic ring used to securely attach it to compatible devices. The device uses an aluminium alloy sheet for the rear chassis, while the phone-facing side has a fire-resistant fibreglass

According to the company, the power bank supports up to 15W of wireless charging when attached to a Xiaomi 17 device, while charging speeds are limited to 7.5W on iPhones. It also supports up to 22.5W wired charging thanks to the USB-C located at the bottom of the device. What sets this device apart is that it allows for simultaneous wired and wireless charging.

Under the hood, the power bank uses a 5,000mAh high-density silicon-carbon battery. The company emphasises that the power bank’s silicon-carbon composition is what enables its ultra-thin design while still delivering ample power. That said, Xiaomi claims it can only charge an iPhone once, depending on usage conditions and the specific phone model.

Another notable feature is that the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank uses four LEDs to indicate battery status, along with a physical power button that allows users to manually start or stop charging. Circling back to durability, Xiaomi also highlights durability and safety, noting that the power bank includes 10 layers of protection to guard against overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, overcharging, over-discharging, short circuits, and foreign object detection.

The UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank is now available in Japan and is going for JP¥7,980 (~RM205). As for local availability, a Xiaomi Malaysia representative told us that the accessory is not “yet” coming. Furthermore, the rep mentioned that the company will release more details about the device when it does arrive in the country but did not give a definite timeframe.