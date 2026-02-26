At the time of writing, we are just a week away from Nothing officially unveiling the new Phone (4a) series. The last time we touched on this subject, the company showcased the phone’s design and revealed that it features brighter LEDs than its predecessor. Now, the brand is doubling down on its teaser campaign by unveiling the pink colour variant.

This will be the first Nothing handset to come in such a colour. However, if you’ve kept up with our coverage, this should come as no surprise, as the company previously teased the hue alongside the established blue, black, and white options.

Because it is a new colourway, Nothing released a video on its official YouTube channel featuring the company’s designers discussing their process in developing the pink Phone (4a). Funnily enough, based on the video, one of the designers revealed that the smartphone is still white, or “as close to white as possible”, underneath and that what gives it its pink hue is a transparent backing.

After the design, we have the highly discussed Glyph Bar. The designers noted that they often start from scratch when developing these functions and animations because they don’t want to copy and paste something that was already established in a previous device. However, they did mention that they took some inspiration from the Phone 3’s Glyph Matrix.

They also mentioned that this light bar has better compatibility with other apps thanks to Android 16’s Live Updates. The Glyph Bar also works on a system level, such as camera countdown and shutter, among other things.

The video also confirms that the base model will feature a periscope camera, a capability that was previously exclusive to the Pro version of the Phone (3a). However, the team did not disclose any additional details regarding the device’s specifications.

So far, the only remotely concrete specifications are that the device features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and UFS 3.1 storage. The only other details we have about the device come from leaks. it is worth noting that the company did not mention the Pro variant at all, which was disappointing but not unexpected. However, based on past trends, Nothing will likely reveal it as the launch date approaches.

(Source: Nothing [Forum], [YouTube])