After a few weeks of teasing, Nothing has officially confirmed that the Phone (4a) will launch on 5 March. This wasn’t your conventional announcement either; Carl Pei, the company’s founder and CEO, took his time and hijacked Apple’s special event invite, wrote “NOTHING” and the launch date on the poster, before sharing it on his official social media pages. However, for all his cheekiness, it still didn’t stop leaksters from getting ahold of the phone’s specs, colours, and pricing.

Phone (4a)

To refresh your memory, the company is expected to release the upcoming smartphone in two variants: the base Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro. Starting with the former, leaks claim that this device will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution.

As promised, the Phone (4a) is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. We previously reported that the device might feature a 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh battery; the recent leak did not confirm the specific figure, but it did claim that the upgraded cell can support up to 50W fast charging.

For imaging, this unit allegedly features a 50MP rear camera capable of up to 70x digital zoom. On the flip side, the front houses a 32MP selfie snapper. Additionally, the leak claims that the device retains the transparent backing and the Glyph Interface with 63 mini-LEDs on the rear.

All things considered, the company has made relatively minor upgrades compared to the previous generation. For reference, the Phone (3a) had a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,392 pixels.

It features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on was a 5,000mAh battery with 50W charging support. Imaging-wise, the device had a 50MP rear main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Phone (4a) Pro

Moving on, the leak claims that the Phone (4a) Pro will have an upgraded 6.83-inch AMOLED with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The previous leaks mention that it will share the same chipset, RAM and storage configuration, and battery capacity as its predecessor.

According to the leaks, the phone will receive a massive pump when it comes to its imaging capabilities. It claims that the device will feature a 50MP Sony main sensor with PIS and up to 140x zoom.

In terms of design, the Phone (4a) Pro will reportedly have a unibody aluminium chassis made for improved heat dissipation. Rather than the Glyph Interface, the device will allegedly feature the Glyph Matrix, which is a rear-mounted LED pixel display that debuted along with the Phone (3).

For comparison, the Phone (3a) Pro had a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 × 2,392 pixels. It had a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Powering it all was a 5,000mAh cell that supported 50W wired charging. Lastly, the handset had a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP front-facing lens.

Pricing And Availability

Whether we like it or not, the upcoming handsets will have an increased price tag. The leak claims that the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions of the Phone (4a) will cost EUR389 (~RM1,796) and EUR429 (~RM1,980), respectively. Whereas the Phone (4a) Pro will start from EUR479 (~RM2,211) for the 8GB + 128GB all the way to EUR549 (~RM2,534) for the 12GB + 256GB. It is worth noting that these prices are based on the markets in Germany and Spain, where they are approximately 20 euros lower than in other European markets such as France, Italy, and Belgium.

For colours, the Phone (4a) will be available in Black, White, Pink, and Blue colourways. On the other hand, the Pro variant will come in Black, Silver, and Pink. Oddly enough, we don’t see that yellow colourway that Nothing previously teased.

To recap, Nothing will unveil the handset on 5 March. The leak claims that the Phone (4a) will hit store shelves on 12 March, while the Phone (4a) Pro will reportedly go on sale from 26 March onwards.

Before we conclude the article, we’d like to remind you that these details are based on leaked information. Please take this information with a grain of scepticism, as it is unofficial and may contain inaccuracies. Either way, at the time of writing, we are two weeks away from the promised launch date, so we won’t have to wait long to get all the information.

(Source: Dealabs)