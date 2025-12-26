Xiaomi previously announced on Chinese social media Weibo that it’s launching the 17 Ultra on Christmas Day. As promised, the veil has been lifted off the phone in its home market. And alongside the standard model, there is also a Leica Edition in tow that sports a slightly different design. It even gets a feature that’s unique to this edition of the phone.

Starting from the top though, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, has a chunky 6.9-inch 2,608 x 1,200 120 Hz and 3,500 nits AMOLED display. Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, with up to 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage. Powering the phone is a 6,800 mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, as well as 22.5W reverse wired charging.

For its imaging capabilities, the Xiaomi 17 Pro packs a triple camera setup. This involves a 50MP 1-inch sensor with a 23mm-equivalent focal length and OIS. Second is a 200MP periscope telephoto shooter with 1/114-inch sensor, 75mm to 100mm continuous optical zoom. Third on the list is another 50MP wide-angle shooter with a 14mm-equivalent focal lenght with 5cm macro capabilities.

In front, it also comes in a 50MP secondary shooter. while we’re here, there’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the software side of things, it runs the brand’s own Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0. Wireless functionality include WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Wrapping it all up is the full range of IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for three types of water resistance.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be available in China on 27 December. Prices for the standard edition start from CNY6,999 (~RM4,019) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration, all the way up to CNY8,499 (~RM4,880) for the 16GB + 1TB combo. No word on local pricing and availability details just yet.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition

Moving on to the Xiaomi 127 Ultra Leica Edition, it’s overall the same as the standard edition model. It does comes with a more prominent Leica branding, and a two-tone look to mimic the brand’s cameras. Then there’s the aforementioned mechanical ring around the camera island to adjust focal length, exposure and white balance.

Like the standard model, the Leica Edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will also be available starting 27 December in China. Though this model only has a choice of 16GB + 512GB or 16GB + 1TB, for CNY7,999 (~RM4,593) and CNY8,999 (~RM5,167) respectively. Again, no word on local pricing and availability details just yet.

(Source: Xiaomi [1], [2])