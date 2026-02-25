The global launch of the Xiaomi 17, 17 Ultra, and 17 Ultra Leica Edition is just days away. However, it’s been rumoured that the top-spec model of the trio will be launching under a different name: the Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi. Even better, some sample shots taken with the phone have leaked, along with an image of the phone itself.

The alleged images were initially leaked on X, via user Frankforphones. You can clearly see the Leica branding on the main camera island in one picture, while the sample image bears the watermark “LEITZPHONE powered by Xiaomi” on the left side of the picture.

To be clear, the Leica Leitzphone is not to be confused with the Japan-exclusive Leitz phones, made by Sharp.

The Leica Leitzphone clearly sports a slightly different back, compared to its China-only counterpart. Specifically, the rear is all-black, compared to the two-toned designed that you see with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, along with other cosmetic changes.

Beyond those differences, both the Leica Leitzphone and 17 Ultra Leica Edition should remain the same. That includes the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 SoC, the same 16GB RAM, the 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nit. And the same mechanical ring around the camera island that be programmed to adjust focal length, exposure, and white balance.

(Source: GSMA, X)