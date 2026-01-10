The Xiaomi 17 Ultra made its debut in China back in December. While the company has yet to divulge any details on a global launch, a leak has revealed some information on the international model.

Apparently, this version of the flagship phone will come with a smaller battery compared to its Chinese counterpart. More specifically, its battery will offer a 6,000mAh capacity. For comparison, the model launched in China comes with a 6,800mAh battery. This marks a downgrade of around 12%.

While this is an unfortunate change, it’s not an unusual one as the brand also released the global variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra with a smaller battery. And for what it’s worth, the leak suggests that much like the Chinese model, the international Xiaomi 17 Ultra will support 90W charging.

Beyond that, much of the other specifications are expected to remain the same. So, we’re likely looking at a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 should be on board as well. For imaging, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra gets a triple setup comprising a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a 200MP telephoto lens.

Of course, it’s wise to take the leak with a grain of salt, as the veracity of the information is uncertain. For now, it’s unclear when the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will launch internationally, but it may make an appearance in March during MWC 2026.

(Source: Kacper Skrzypek via Notebookcheck)