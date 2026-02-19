Infinix has lifted the veil off of the Note 60 series, which currently consists of a base and a Pro model. The brand previously mentioned that it will start using Qualcomm Snapdragon chips for some of its phones, starting with this series. And now that said launch has happened, there’s confirmation that only the Pro model gets the privilege.

Despite one of them getting the Pro suffix, the two devices share a screen between them. This is a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Inside is there the primary difference between the two is found. The base model gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate. While the Ultimate tag is new, the rest was previously leaked via a Geekbench listing. As for the Pro model, this packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.

Beyond the chipset though, we see more similarities between the base and Pro models of the Infinix Note 60. This includes the use of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. For the former, both get 8GB at base, but the Pro does get 12GB as an option. Both also share a 6,500 mAh battery, with the base model charging at 45W while the Pro doubles it to 90W. It also gets 30W wireless charging as an additional bonus.

For cameras, both the Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Pro pack a 50MP mains + 8MP wide-angle pair, with a 13MP secondary shooter. On the camera island next to the cameras though, the base model has an RGB Halo lighting for alerts and status changes. The Pro, on the other hand, gets an Active Matrix display that’s reminiscent of the AniMe Matrix by ASUS. Other features include Android 16 with the XOS 16 overlay, three OS upgrades and five years of security patches, JBL-tuned speakers and an IP64 rating.

Despite the unveiling, Infinix has seemingly not yet revealed the prices for either devices, in any market. No mention of an Ultra variant either, or even satellite communication for that matter. But for what it’s worth, all three have made an appearance in the SIRIM database. So for us, it’s more of when rather than if they become available locally.

(Source: Infinix, GizmoChina, Notebookcheck, Android Headlines)