While Google has yet to unveil the Pixel 10a, much has already been spilled about the smartphone. The newest member of the Pixel 10 family was the subject of some leaks not too long ago, and now more details have emerged, including a possible launch date.

This new set of leaks comes from @MysteryLupin, who claimed to have gleaned the information from retailer listings. In an X post, the leakster revealed that the Pixel 10a may be debuting on 17 February 2026.

Aside from that, the post listed the available colour options for the handset. Apparently, the device will be available in 128GB and 256GB configurations, with only a single Obsidian colourway for the latter. Meanwhile, the 128GB model will reportedly come in your choice of Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, and Fog.

The post also mentioned the phone’s pricing for the European market. The 128GB version will allegedly retail for EUR500 (~RM2,361), while the 256GB variant will supposedly cost EUR600 (~RM2,833). Moreover, colour-matching cases will apparently be available for EUR20 (~RM94) a piece. If the post proves accurate, then the Pixel 10a will be cheaper than its predecessor in Europe at least.

Of course, this is not the only leak to emerge as of late. Android Headlines recently shared what it claims to be an official render of the Pixel 10a. This render depicts the black version of the phone, which is likely the Obsidian model. Based on this image, it seems that the device will be practically indistinguishable from its precursor. Basically, it features the same visual elements, down to the design of the camera module.

The similarities don’t stop there, though. As per previous leaks, the Pixel 10a will pack a Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Other familiar features include a 5,100mAh battery and the same camera setup. To be specific, the device will reportedly come with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 13MP selfie snapper.

It goes without saying that these are still leaks at this point, so a healthy dose of salt is warranted. We’ll likely hear about the phone from the horse’s mouth soon enough.

(Source: @MysteryLupin via X, Android Headlines)