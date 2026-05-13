Google has officially launched its latest laptop, the self-styled Googlebook. The reveal marks the first laptop from the Alphabet-owned company since the launch of the first Chromebook in 2011.

A lot of things have changed since then, with the Googlebook being what its creators call a “laptop built for a cloud-first world”. And of course, AI is at the forefront of it.

“We’re bringing together the best of Android, which comes with powerful apps on Google Play and a modern OS that’s designed for Intelligence, and ChromeOS, which comes with the world’s most popular browser. The result is Googlebook: a new category of laptops built with Gemini’s helpfulness at its core, designed to work seamlessly with the devices in your life and powered by premium hardware. We’re sharing a sneak peek into the Googlebook experience today and will have a lot more to share later this year.”

In keeping with the AI trend, Gemini Intelligence is the driving force behind the Googlebook and engine of creation, if you will, both literally and figuratively. Google has some examples of the literal part: in one video, it showcases Gemini Intelligence combining two images to create a brand new one.

Google isn’t just limiting those creation functions to static images either. Gemini Intelligence on Googlebook also appears capable of creating personalised widgets from scratch, and all it takes is a prompt in the dedicated box. Oh, and if we didn’t mention it, the Googlebook is optimised to work seamlessly with the search engine’s Android ecosystem, allowing users to switch between the laptop and whatever Android device is linked to it.

As for the hardware around and beneath the hood, Google actually isn’t sharing much and is being decisively coy about it. However, considering that Google manufactures its own Tensor chips now, it wouldn’t surprise us if the Googlebook is powered by some variation of it. Understandably so, given how it would like to reduce its reliance on rival chipmakers.

As usual, Google will be working with the usual suspects to create new Googlebooks: ASUS, Acer, Dell, Lenovo, and HP.

(Source: Google)