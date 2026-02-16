Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy S26 series soon. The Ultra model is expected to debut with a new Privacy Display feature, which the company has been aggressively teasing ahead of the launch event. Now, it turns out that Apple might be adopting the tech for a future MacBook lineup.

Citing a report by market research firm Omdia, prominent leakster Ice Universe revealed that Apple may implement the technology by 2029. That said, the X post does not include any further details on this development, so the specifics remain uncertain for now. Curiously, there is also no mention of whether Apple will be bringing the feature to its iPhone lineup.

In any case, the Privacy Display functionality is shaping up to be a useful addition. So, it’s no wonder that Apple may be looking to bring the tech to its products as well. For the uninitiated, the feature pretty much functions as a privacy screen protector. As the teasers and leaks have demonstrated, it prevents nosy onlookers from peeking at the user’s phone.

Basically, the screen appears black when viewed at an angle, keeping its content hidden from prying eyes. Meanwhile, the user can look at their phone head-on without any issues. Additionally, the feature allows the user to control which parts of their display to black out, such as notification pop-ups.

The feature is driven by AI, but there is likely a hardware aspect as well. This is probably why Samsung may be reserving it for most premium member of the series. Given that Apple is sourcing its OLED panels from Samsung Display, it’s possible that the brand may kill two birds with one stone and simply “borrow” the existing technology.

In any case, the first MacBook models with the feature won’t be arriving anytime soon. 2029 is still a long way to go, after all. That is, if the rumour proves accurate. In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be debuting on 26 February 2026.

(Source: Ice Universe via X)