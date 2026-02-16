We previously reported that Apple was planning to enter the low-cost laptop market for the very first time late last year. These laptops will be cheaper than other MacBooks because they will be equipped with A18 Pro chips, which debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024. Now, a new report claims that the upcoming machine could make its official debut in March 2026 with some brand-new colours.

This report came from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who also said that Apple plans to release this laptop in March 2026. Moreover, the report mentions that Apple will market these upcoming MacBooks to students and enterprise users.

Since this is an entry-level laptop, there will be several compromises as well compared to the previous versions of the laptop. Beyond the chip, the report states that Apple also plans to compromise on other areas, including port selection and the display, though the company has not yet clarified the extent of these changes.

As for the main body, the bitten fruit company will use a new manufacturing process to produce more affordable aluminium shells for the laptop, rather than switch to cheaper materials like plastic. One could argue that this approach allows Apple to maintain the device’s premium feel.

Naturally, based on these details, the upcoming MacBook does not appear to have much going for it compared to older models. However, Gurman reports that the new product will be available in a variety of colours. The Bloomberg writer notes that Apple has tested shades including light yellow, light green, blue, and pink.

Of course, the laptop will also be available in silver and dark grey colourways for those who want a more professional-looking machine. It’s also worth noting that Apple has tried its hand at making flashier-looking computers before; the most notable one would be the 2024 iMac, which was available in seven different colours. So perhaps we might see these colours in particular make their way to the new MacBook.

Last but not least is the price. As per the report, the tech giant might offer the upcoming MacBook somewhere between US$699 (~RM2,728) and US$799 (~RM3,119). As mentioned earlier, Apple is pricing this model considerably lower than the previous MacBook, but the company is making significant compromises to achieve that price.

Of course, we will have to wait to see whether these details are accurate. Although Gurman has a solid track record of providing insider information about Apple, we should still treat these reports as leaks and take them with a grain of salt.

To Be Announced During MWC 2026?

You may have noticed that we mentioned a March 2026 release window in passing early in this article. If you have been keeping up with the tech calendar, you will know that this period is particularly significant, as it coincides with MWC 2026, one of the biggest events in the mobile and tech industry.

While Apple traditionally hosts its own high-profile event towards the end of the year, the company has also been known to hold press briefings or special announcements alongside MWC. Last year, for example, Apple unveiled several significant products during the event, with the iPad Air and the MacBook Air attracting the most attention from both the press and consumers alike.

This year, if the reports prove accurate, Apple may officially announce the new iPhone 17e during this timeframe. The company also plans to launch the upgraded Siri alongside iOS 26.4. However, given the numerous delays and ongoing issues surrounding the overhauled chatbot, we should not hold our breath for it just yet. Ultimately, we will only know for certain when the rumoured date arrives, leaving all speculation and leaks as the only indicators for now.

