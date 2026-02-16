Recently, a few contenders have emerged to challenge the DJI Osmo Pocket series. Following vivo, Insta360 announced that it is planning to launch its own take on a vlogging camera. Dubbed the Insta360 Luna, it features a dual lens setup. While the company has yet to disclose details on the device, there have been a few leaks as of late.

In a series of X posts, serial leakster Igor Bogdanov shared “blueprints” for the upcoming camera. Aside from revealing its design, the leakster divulged a few more bits of information on its two lenses. Apparently, these details originate from a patent for the camera.

Smartphone-style zoom

Overall, the concept is more like what one would expect in a smartphone, rather than a typical pocket camera. The first of the duo is reportedly a standard wide-angle sensor for the usual fare of vlogs and selfies. Of course, the secondary shooter is where it gets more interesting. As per the leak, this is a telephoto module with a greater focal length than the first lens. According to the leakster, this camera is expected to feature up to 3x optical zoom.

Aside from that, the leak claims that the cameras can switch automatically based on the current zoom value. If it meets a certain threshold, the telephoto lens will be active. Otherwise, it uses the regular wide-angle camera. Manual control is also available. Users are reportedly able to use a touch screen, zoom buttons, or a joystick. Meanwhile, tapping the screen sets the focus point.

Image processing in phases

Hardware aside, the leakster also highlighted some of the image processing mechanisms. Apparently, the camera uses a “dual-processor architecture”, where a secondary chip comes into play when needed.

This auxiliary processor serves to reduce noise, increase brightness, as well as restore shadow detail. Once this is done, the main chip handles the final processing. Apparently, the light sensor can detect the shooting conditions and determine whether preliminary cleanup is necessary.

Other supposed features

Meanwhile, New Camera published its own set of leaks. Previously, the publication revealed images of what it claimed to be a prototype for the camera, highlighting a modular design. Now, it has shared a supposed teaser video showing off the device’s capabilities. Alongside this teaser, it also disclosed a few other details, which originated from its “highly trusted sources”.

According to the outlet, the Insta360 Luna is capable of recording 4K video at 240fps and offers 10-bit colour. Aside from that, it reportedly features 3-axis stabilization with AI-driven tools like auto-tracking. Other supposed features include a 1,500mAh battery that can last 180 minutes, USB-C charging, and a rotating screen.

A potential DJI challenger

It is worth noting that the Insta360 Luna is not debuting just yet. According to company founder JK Liu, the camera is slated for a release before the end of June. Of course, that does still leave a sizable launch window.

Regardless, Insta360 is not the first company to come up with a dual-lens setup for a vlogging camera. DJI has been working on a successor to the Osmo Pocket 3 for quite some time now. In fact, the Osmo Pocket 4 has also been subjected to several leaks. It could arrive much sooner than the Insta360 Luna, but the drone maker has yet to officially speak of it.

While past rumours did point to a launch before last Christmas, there has been no sign of the device. So, it is safe to say that DJI has chosen to delay its launch for whatever reason.

Of course, as with any other leak, the veracity of the information here remains to be seen, so a reasonable amount of scepticism is warranted. Either way, we will have to wait for any official announcements.

(Source: Igor Bogdanov via X [1], [2], [3], [4], New Camera)