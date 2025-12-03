At this point, much has already been said about the upcoming DJI Osmo Pocket 4. The rumour mill has been churning out detail after detail on the yet-to-be-released vlogging camera, from a dual-sensor setup to the supposed presence of a second screen. Now, a new leak claims that some of the previously revealed information may be inaccurate.

According to Photorabz, the secondary screen spotted in earlier leaks is not really a screen. Or at least, it is not one that will provide video feedback. Instead, the leakster speculates that it is actually a status display for showing camera settings. That said, however, he did not offer any more insights on this display’s functionality.

As for the other details, Photorabz mentioned that the Osmo Pocket 4 will feature dual sensors, which does line up with prior reports. The leakster went on to say that one of the cameras may utilise a 1-inch sensor. This is rumoured to be the same 50MP unit found on the Action 6, which has a variable aperture. Meanwhile, the second camera allegedly uses a 1/1.3-inch sensor.

Furthermore, the upcoming vlogging camera is said to feature a bigger battery. Apparently, this battery will offer about 20% more power than the Osmo Pocket 3 in terms of recording time. Despite the increase in battery size, the Osmo Pocket 4 retains a compact form factor, reportedly weighing less than its predecessor.

For now, there is no confirmed release date for the DJI Osmo Pocket 4. While previous rumours hint at a launch before Christmas, the announcement may be delayed due to external factors.

(Source: Photorabz via Notebookcheck)