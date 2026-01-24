Insta360 may be preparing to step beyond its familiar action and 360-degree cameras, judging by a recent post from its CEO and founder, Jingkang “JK” Liu. Liu shared a photo on China’s Weibo platform that appears to tease not one, but two unreleased devices.

The most eye-catching detail is the camera Liu is holding. Finished in white and oriented vertically, the device does not resemble any existing Insta360 product. The layout suggests a conventional camera design rather than an action cam, with clearly visible physical controls including a photo-video toggle, a playback button, and a third button whose function is still unknown.

The rear display adds more intrigue. The on-screen interface shows familiar shooting information such as battery status, shooting mode, and exposure settings. Notably, the camera appears to be set to aperture-priority mode at f/1.8, which hints at a relatively fast lens and a more traditional photography-focused approach than Insta360’s current lineup.

This has led to speculation that Insta360 could be working on a compact fixed-lens camera, potentially targeting vloggers or casual creators. At the same time, Liu’s own caption mentioning a move towards “new focal lengths” has also raised the possibility of an interchangeable-lens system. Some observers have even floated the idea of L-Mount compatibility, given Insta360’s close relationship with Leica, a key member of the L-Mount Alliance.

The photo contains another detail that may be just as significant. On the camera’s screen, a second device, also in white, appears in heavily pixelated form. While little can be confirmed, speculation points towards a compact, gimbal-stabilised camera, potentially Insta360’s answer to DJI’s Osmo Pocket series. According to New Camera, this allegedly upcoming device features modular capabilities.

It is unclear when the company plans to unveil all of these products. But given that the teasing has already begun, an official launch could be drawing close.

(Source: Weibo, via New Camera)