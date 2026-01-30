The RS 5, the latest flagship camera gimbal from DJI that was launched in China and Hong Kong earlier this month, is now available in Malaysia. As per usual, you can get it on its own or as part of a combo, which comes with additional accessories.

To recap, the DJI RS 5 introduces a new generation of stabilisation algorithms designed to better handle complex movements and sudden shakes. DJI says these updates reduce micro-shakes across varied shooting scenarios, including running shots and low-angle ground moves.

It retains automatic axis locks that engage when the gimbal is powered off or switched to Sleep Mode, allowing for faster packing and quicker shooting restarts without the need for rebalancing. An on-screen Z-axis stabilisation indicator is also included to assist with proper balancing and adjustment, serving as a visual guide for achieving optimal stability.

The RS 5 adds support for Enhanced Smart Tracking via DJI’s new magnetic tracking module. The system can display images directly on the gimbal screen and track subjects (people, vehicles and pets) at distances of up to 10m, with both gesture and touchscreen controls supported.

DJI has also introduced a redesigned electronic handle to improve one-handed operation and make low-angle shooting easier. This complements the main stabiliser by improving ergonomics and expanding creative control options for solo shooters and content creators.

In terms of capacity, the RS 5 retains its predecessor’s maximum payload of 3kg. Battery life has been improved to up to 30 hours, and fast charging has also been added, allowing the gimbal to reach a full charge in about one hour.

In Malaysia, the DJI RS 5 on its own is priced at RM2,109, which is slightly higher than its predecessor. The combo version, priced at RM2,639, adds an Electronic Briefcase Handle and RS Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Module over the Quick-Open Tripod and BG33 Battery Grip from the standalone version. Those interested can purchase the new camera gimbal now via DJI’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada as well as its physical stores and authorised distributors across the nation.

DJI RS 5 Key Highlights:

New stabilisation algorithms to reduce micro-shakes in complex and fast-moving shots

Automatic axis locks for quicker pack-up and faster shooting restarts

On-screen Z-axis balance indicator for easier setup

Enhanced Smart Tracking via magnetic tracking module

On-screen subject tracking (people, vehicles, pets) up to 10 m

Gesture and touchscreen tracking controls

Redesigned electronic handle for one-handed and low-angle shooting

3 kg maximum payload

Up to 30 hours battery life

Around one hour for a full fast charge

(Source: DJI Malaysia [Facebook])