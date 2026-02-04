Last month, Infinix teased the local launch of the Note Edge, its newest slim smartphone with a curved screen. Now, just as promised, the device has officially arrived on our shores. Featuring a body measuring 7.2mm, the mid-range handset promises performance in a pretty package.

The phone comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. This panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Other features include an under-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Internally, the Note Edge packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. According to Infinix, this battery can charge to 50% in 27 minutes.

On the software side, the phone runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16. Of course, this comes with a suite of AI-driven features, with the Folax assistant at the helm. The brand promises three full OS upgrades and five years of security updates, which is its longest support commitment thus far.

For imaging, the phone sports a 50MP main camera with a 1/2-inch sensor and 0.8μm pixels. This is accompanied by an undisclosed secondary lens. Meanwhile, a 13MP selfie shooter is housed in a punch-hole cutout on the front. Additionally, the phone comes with a Live Photo mode that can record three-second dynamic clips with audio.

The Infinix Note Edge comes in four colourways, namely Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, Stellar Blue, and Shadow Black. Priced at RM999, the phone is available for purchase from Infinix Brand Stores and authorised dealers. Alternatively, customers can get the phone via the brand’s online platforms, including TikTok Shop. Those buying the phone can get free gifts worth RM109. Among these are the Note Edge Casing, Phone Strap, and Tempered Glass.

(Source: Infinix press release)