It has been about a week since the international reveal of the Infinix Note Edge – and its SIRIM appearance. The good news is that the company has decided to announce when the phone will be launching locally. On top of that, it won’t be too long a wait – the phone will be launching for the local market on 4 February.

On the flip side though, the bad news is that the company has not shared much else beyond said date. Instead, Infinix has shared items from its spec sheet, which we’ve already seen during its initial reveal. If nothing else, this can be taken as confirmation that the device won’t be changing much for the local market.

But in case you missed it, the Infinix Note Edge has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside is a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset,and a 6,500 mAh battery. Not confirmed this time around, but per the prior reveal, said battery supports 45W charging. Memory and and storage looks to be locked at 8GB + 256GB.

Imaging for the Infinix Note Edge consists of a 50MP main unit and an undisclosed secondary lens at the back. In front, there’s a 13MP shooter in a punch-hole cutout.

The local price of the phone has not yet been revealed, but the company is definitely keeping that one for the launch proper. As mentioned earlier, that’s happening on 4 February, but more specifically it’s happening via a livestream between 8PM and 12AM.