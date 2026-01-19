Infinix has recently unveiled the Note Edge, its latest smartphone with a slim form factor. Based on the specifications shared by GSMArena and Yugatech, the device falls under the midrange category, sporting a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Despite its slim 7.2mm profile, the Infinix Note Edge still feels considerably thicker than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge or the iPhone Air. Nevertheless, it stands out as one of the few phones in this form factor to feature a curved display, which has already become a rarity among modern smartphones. The phone weighs 185g and carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2436 pixel resolution, 1 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor, USB-C 2.0 for file transfers and charging, dual JBL-tuned speakers, Android 16-based XOS 16, as well as Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity.

Under the hood of the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired together with a Mali-G610 MC2 GPU as well as a single memory configuration consisting of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Meanwhile, powering the Infinix Note Edge is a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

As for imaging, the phone packs a 50MP primary camera, which is accompanied by an undisclosed secondary lens. Flipping it over, found on the punch-hole cutout on the display is a 13MP selfie camera.

Globally, Infinix prices the new Note Edge at US$200 (~RM811) and offers it in Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, Stellar Blue, and Shadow Black. Infinix has yet to announce a Malaysian release date, but the phone has already appeared in the SIRIM database, signalling that a local launch could happen soon.

