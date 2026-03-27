The Home Ministry announced that it will begin a phased rollout of the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) at all air, land and sea entry points across the country. This is set to begin on 31 March, to strengthen border security through a more efficient and user-friendly digital immigration system.

More specifically, the first phase starts at the Senai International Airport in Johor on 31 March itself, covering the air entry point. This will then be followed by the ICQS Complex in Bukit Bunga on 31 May, representing the land entry point. And finally, on 30 June, it will be implemented at the Puteri Harbour International Ferry Terminal, the sea entry point.

In the statement via its official Facebook page, the ministry says that the phased deployment follows a successful trial period conducted between September 2025 and last February. This confirmed the readiness of the system for its expansion nationwide.

Said trial period included initiatives like the implementation of the MyNIISe mobile app and integrating it into e-gates at key airports. Speaking of which, the ministry also encourages the public to download said app in advance for smoother immigration procedures as the system gets progressively implemented. As of 17 March, the ministry says that the app has been downloaded over 1.78 million times, with 897,673 registered users. Of them, 616,730 are Malaysians, with 246,946 Singaporeans.

(Source KDN / Facebook)