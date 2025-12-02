The Redmi Note 15 series has had its launch in its home market of China. It looks like it’s the turn of the global markets soon. The specs for these devices have also appeared online, and there looks to be quite the variance between the models of the Chinese market and those for the global market. These come courtesy of Indian blog YTECHB, which claims to have sourced them from the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL).

Starting with the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, this has a 6.83-inch 1,280 x 2,772 120Hz POLED display. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. It’s unclear if these are the only options or if it’s only what’s being offered in Europe. The battery is a tad smaller than its Chinese counterpart, rated at 6,500 mAh, though it does support a slightly faster 100W charging.

1 of 3 - +

The camera setup here is quite a bit different as well. The global model of the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is claimed to consist of a 200MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro combo at the back. In front, it has a 32MP shooter.

Moving on to the Redmi Note 15 Pro, this is listed with the same display, but with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. RAM and storage is only listed at 8GB + 256GB, with battery rated at 6,580 mAh with 45W charging. The primary camera combo is seemingly identical to the Plus model, with the front snapper being a 20MP unit instead.

Finally the base model Redmi Note 15, which has been upsized to share the same screen as the Pro models. The chipset here is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, with the same memory and storage combo as the Pro model. Powering the device is a 5,520 mAh with a familiar 45W charging. For imaging, there’s the familiar 20MP front shooter, but at the back it has a 108MP main + 8MP wide-angle combo instead.

1 of 3 - +

The report also includes the European prices for the Redmi Note 15 series, with the base model starting from EUR299 (~RM1,432). Then there’s the Pro and Pro Plus models with their respective starting prices of EUR399 (~RM1,911) and EUR499 (~RM2,391).

(Source: YTECHB)