Earlier this week, the global versions of the Redmi Note 15 lineup leaked online, including the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro. Now, the 4G model has made its own premature appearance, complete with its specifications.

This information comes from a listing on an Italian store. Based on the listing, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G sports a 6.77-inch OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,392 resolution. Notably, this is a smaller screen with a slightly lower resolution compared to the 5G version. Aside from that, this panel features a 120Hz refresh rate.

Internally, the handset packs a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultra chipset. Like its 5G sibling, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. What sets this model apart from the 5G model, however, is the microSD slot. Furthermore, the phone apparently comes with a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging.

For imaging, it reportedly gets the same main camera as the 5G variant. To be more specific, this is a 200MP 1/1.4-inch sensor.

As for when the phone will be available, it’s still up in the air. The listing only mentions that the device is “coming soon”. It does, however, include a price. Apparently, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G will retail for EUR293.90 (~RM1,410).

