Huawei Malaysia has announced the upcoming launch of the FreeClip 2, the successor to its first open-ear earbuds from 2023. Building on the original, the new model is promised to offer refined comfort, sound quality, and intelligent features while maintaining a design that blends into daily use.

Speaking of which, the FreeClip 2 adopts an updated Airy C-Bridge open-ear clip design. Huawei says the lightweight form factor delivers a secure yet barely noticeable fit, allowing users to listen to music, take calls, or follow audio content while remaining aware of their surroundings.

It also introduces an upgraded AI processor that adapts audio output based on the surrounding environment. Combined with a dual-diaphragm driver, the earbuds aim to deliver clearer vocals and richer sound reproduction across different listening scenarios.

The FreeClip 2 also comes with IP57 water and sweat resistance, gesture controls, automatic left-right earbud recognition, and seamless multi-device connectivity. While its battery specifications have yet to be revealed, Huawei promises that the buds offer long usage and fast charging.

Details regarding the FreeClip 2’s local pricing and availability are still kept under wraps for now. In the meantime, Huawei has opened bookings for the new open-ear earbuds from now until 19 January 2026. Customers can place a RM30 deposit via the brand’s official website or its experience stores across the nation, with free gifts worth up to RM109 offered during the booking period.

(Source: Huawei Malaysia press release)