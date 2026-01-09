HONOR has officially announced that it has begun the phased rollout of its MagicOS 10 to its Malaysian users. Prior to this announcement, the operating system was exclusive to HONOR’s flagship smartphone, the Magic8 Pro. This rollout, which will start this month, will see the OS expand to other compatible devices in stages throughout the year.

For those unfamiliar with it, MagicOS 10 is the company’s proprietary OS that is based on Android 16. According to HONOR, the OS offers a lighter and more intuitive user interface while significantly reducing power consumption. On that note, this feature will also allow devices to keep games active and connected even when the screen is off.

Naturally, this OS will herald several new features for relevant devices. First, cameras will receive the brand-new Magic Pose feature, which is an AI-powered assistant that will suggest some real-time poses that the user can adopt. Accompanying this would be the Magic Color feature, which the company says “allows users to instantly replicate cinematic tones”, giving images a “film-grade aesthetic”, or so the company says.

Another addition would be the OneTap, a new feature that allows HONOR devices to transfer files between HONOR smartphones and iPhones. The official press release says that this process is seamless and only requires, as the name suggests, one tap.

MagicOS 10 will also bring AI to video calls with its new AI Deepfake Detection feature. Living up to its name, the feature analyses multiple participants in real time, identifying digitally altered faces during calls.

It is also worth mentioning that the Magic8 Pro also has AI Voice Cloning Detection that can help identify if the caller on the other end is using a synthesised voice. Funnily enough, though this feature is part of MagicOS 10, HONOR did not mention it at all in its press release.

Beyond scam detection, the inclusion of AI also allows the device to perform the new Call Translation feature. This addition isn’t particularly new, but for those who are unaware, this feature allows the device to perform real-time translations through calls instantaneously. However, the company did not specify which languages the feature supports or does not support.

As mentioned earlier, HONOR has begun a phased rollout of the OS starting this month. The company is inviting users who require assistance or have any questions about the download process to visit an HONOR Experience Store near them for some hands-on support.

(Source: HONOR Malaysia press release)