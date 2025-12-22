HONOR has announced a new AI Voice Cloning Detection feature for its newly launched Magic8 Pro smartphone, aimed at identifying scams that use cloned or synthesised voices. The company says the feature will roll out via a software update in late December 2025, expanding the device’s existing anti-scam toolkit.

The AI Voice Cloning Detection works by analysing voice patterns during calls to identify anomalies commonly associated with AI-generated speech. When the system detects potential risks, it alerts users with an on-screen warning, allowing them to act more cautiously before continuing the conversation or sharing sensitive information.

This new capability complements the Magic8 Pro’s current AI Deepfake Detection, which focuses on identifying manipulated visuals during video calls. HONOR has also confirmed that the upgraded deepfake detection can now monitor up to eight participants at once, offering broader protection for group video calls where digitally altered faces may be harder to spot.

Beyond voice analysis, the Magic8 Pro will also feature AI Scam Number Detection, which checks incoming calls against known scam databases. If the system flags a number as suspicious, users receive a warning before answering, helping them avoid potential scams altogether. Apart from the Magic8 Pro, HONOR did not specify whether the tool will also be made available to its other smartphones.

Just to recap, the HONOR Magic8 Pro comes with a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED screen that reaches up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. Keeping the device running is a sizeable 7,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support.

On the imaging front, the rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and face recognition, the Magic8 Pro uses a 50MP front-facing camera alongside a 3D ToF sensor.

Pricing for the Magic8 Pro starts from RM4,599 for the 12GB+512GB configuration, and RM5,199 for the 16GB+1TB option. It is available now via the HONOR’s official website, its online stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as authorised distributors nationwide.

(Source: HONOR Malaysia press release)