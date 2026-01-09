At the start of the year, HONOR officially announced on Weibo that it is preparing to launch a new Magic8 smartphone that blends features from both its Pro and Air line-ups. While the company has largely kept the design under wraps, a number of leaks have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the handset’s form factor as well as some of its key specifications. Additionally, several posts on Weibo suggest that HONOR will name the device the Magic8 Pro Air.

So far, leaks indicate that the Magic8 Pro Air will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. On the other hand, a leaked product page revealed that the handset will only be 6.1mm thick and weigh 155 grams. For reference, the iPhone Air is 5.6mm thin but weighs in at 165 grams.

Next, we have the specs. GSMArena reports that the device will feature a Dimensity 9500 chipset, although the company has not yet revealed details about its RAM and storage configurations. Keeping the lights on would be a 5,500mAh battery with silicon-carbon anode tech that supports 80W charging.

For imaging, the device comes with three rear sensors. It is expected to include a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, but HONOR has not yet revealed the specifications of the other two lenses.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro Air will come in four colour options: black, white, purple, and orange. Regarding its release, GSMArena has reported that HONOR plans to launch the device in China later this month. However, it remains unclear whether HONOR plans to release it internationally.

