In conjunction with CES 2026, ASUS has announced a slew of new products. Among them is the ROG Kithara, which is a headset under its gaming-focused ROG branding. More specifically, it is the brand’s first high-fidelity planar magnetic gaming headset, promising audiophile-grade in-game audio.

Developed in collaboration with HIFIMAN, the headset features 100mm planar magnetic drivers for delivering a clean sound with minimal distortion, and wide 8Hz to 55kHz frequency response. Aside from that, the open-back design allows for audio to pass through freely, resulting in a dimensional soundstage with clear sound separation.

Of course, given that the headset is for gaming, it comes with a removable microphone. This is a full-band MEMS boom microphone with a 20Hz to 20KHz response. It also uses separate signal channels to prevent crosstalk.

For connectivity, the ROG Kithara features a 3-in-1 cable with swappable plugs. This includes a 4.4mm balanced plug for reduced noise, as well as 3.5mm and 6.3mm options to ensure compatibility with a wide range of setups. A USB-C-to-dual-3.5mm adapter is also included for pairing with laptops and mobile devices.

While many of the headset’s features focus on functionality, ASUS has also taken comfort and durability into consideration. The audio accessory sports a metal frame and an 8-way adjustable headband with memory foam leatherette padding. It also includes two types of ear cushions: leatherette with fabric, and velour.

For now, the company has not disclosed details on pricing and availability. That said, the headset will probably cost a pretty penny, given its fancy features.

(Source: ASUS)