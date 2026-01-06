With CES 2026 now in full swing, many companies are launching several new products to bolster their lineups. One of these companies is ASUS’ sub-brand Republic of Gamers (ROG), which had just announced its newest TWS called the ROG Cetra Open Wireless earbuds.

As expected, ASUS markets the ROG Cetra Open Wireless earbuds toward gamers, promising immersive audio without compromising situational awareness. The official press release claims that these buds are the optimal audio equipment for gaming, music, and workouts.

Despite the marketing fluff, it looks like a traditional open-ear headphone, complete with liquid silicone ear hooks and an elongated tail that wraps around your ears. However, it does have a few key differences, the first being that the rounded rectangular housing for the driver features physical button controls.

Of course, since it’s a “gamer” product, ASUS took the liberty of adding the ROG logo to the driver portion of the buds, complete with RGB lighting. It’s also worth noting that the buds feature a detachable reflective neck strap for comfort and a “secure fit”.

As for performance, the ROG Cetra Open Wireless buds feature a 14.2mm DLC-coated diaphragm drivers. The company claims that this unique diaphragm can produce high-resolution audio, particularly “crisp highs, deep bass, and a spacious soundstage”, with minimal distortion. Furthermore, the buds feature two different audio modes: Phantom Bass that “enhances the low-end perception” and Immersion Mode that lowers ambient noise.

The buds support dual-mode connectivity, allowing users to choose between Bluetooth and the company’s 2.4GHz ROG SpeedNova wireless technology. The latter promises low-latency performance, which makes it ideal for gaming. The Cetra Open Wireless also includes ROG’s first USB-C 2.4GHz dongle with one-way passthrough charging, allowing users to charge their device while the buds remain connected.

In terms of battery, the Cetra Open Wireless offers up to 16 hours of continuous playback via Bluetooth. But that is with the on-board sound modes and RGB lighting turned off and the microphone muted. The company boasts you can get three hours of playback after a 15-minute charge.

ASUS has yet to announce official pricing or availability for the ROG Cetra Open Wireless. However, the company has confirmed that it will be released in Malaysia at a later date.

