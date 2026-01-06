Like all the other brands, ASUS announced a lot of products at CES 2026, especially with its ROG laptop lineup. More excitingly, the company is officially bringing back the ROG Zephyrus Duo in an entirely new format.

After having skipped a few years, the Zephyrus Duo is returning in a dual-screen form factor. We’re talking two full-sized 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR Displays, complete with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) anti-glare OLED panels with 16:10 aspect ratio, plus a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and 0.02ms GTG response time. And yes, they’re G-Sync Compatible and Pantone Validated.

Underneath the hood, the Zephyrus Duo 2026 model is now powered by Intel’s latest Panther Lake CPU, and more specifically, the Core Ultra 9 386H, which is a 16-core processor with 18MB L3 Cache, and a 4.9GHz boost clock. Oh, and the CPU obviously comes with an NPU with up to 50 TOPS performance.

GPU-wise, gamers and creators will have a choice between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5090 laptop GPU, but both laptop configurations will support up to 64GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM. For storage, ASUS is providing up to 2TB of PCIe 5.0 SSDs, with an additional NVMe slot for storage expansion, if needed.

Because the new Zephyrus Duo 2026 is all screen, ASUS has made the keyboard and trackpad a Bluetooth powered accessory, and magnetically attachable and detachable to the base of the display. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the brand had done this with the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED back in 2022 (remember that machine, kids?).

For ports, the new Zephyrus Duo plays host to a 3.5mm combo audio jack, one HDMI 2.1 FRL port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the latter supporting up to 40Gbps data speeds.

At the time of writing, there’s no local pricing or availability. And given the ongoing surges in pricing for memory due to the AI boom, we doubt that ASUS is going to sell its new Zephyrus Duo for a song and dance.